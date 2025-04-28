East Coast Credit Union Posts another Successful Year

East Coast Credit Union released its year end results for 2024 at its Annual General Meeting in Bridgewater recently.

A release from East Coast Credit Union notes membership expanded to 46,814 members, while assets reached $1.528 billion, and equity stayed firm at 7.6 per cent.

Ken Shea, president and CEO of East Coast Credit Union, called it a positive year with a good growth in assets of around 17.5 per cent, with lending also up and deposits exceeding $9.5 million, which is also a jump over the previous year.

He said East Coast Credit Union continues to contribute to communities through scholarship funds.

East Coast Credit Union also recevied the Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement Award from the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce for its service and commitment to the local community. Shea said they are happy to have been able to serve the community over the last 12 months and they look forward to many more.