East Coast Credit Union Posts Positive Year-End Results

It’s been another successful year at the East Coast Credit Union. Audited financial statements

released at the Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting in Halifax this week show a 5.5 per cent increase in assets to $769.8 million, a net income of $2.61 million and increased overall membership. The AGM was hosted by Credit Union Chair Mary Oxner and President and CEO Ken Shea.

Officials say with just over three years into the amalgamation, it’s proud of its accomplishments and confident its new three-year business strategy that promises a stronger digital presence in the marketplace.

Locally, the credit union has begun the transformation of its Inverness branch and will upgrade for its New Glasgow branch this summer.

The Credit Union says it also remains committed to the communities it serves, with more than $800,000 of in-kind and cash donations in 2018 to groups like L’Arche Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Nature Trust, Junior Achievement and a number of hospitals. It also celebrated the opening of the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish, contributing $100,000 to the joint venture of CACL Antigonish and the Legion.