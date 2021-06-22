East Coast Credit Union President and CEO says It can Better Serve its Members as a Larger Collective

With a proposed amalgamation vote underway, the head of the East Coast Credit Union, says he wants people to have the right information.

Back in May, the East Coast Credit Union, Teachers Plus Credit Union, and Valley Credit Union,

proposed a merger that would see the three bodies join under the banner of the East Coast Credit Union. The partnership would yield a credit union with 56,000 members in 26 communities. A membership vote, which began on June 14 and runs until June 29, requires approval from two-thirds of the membership.

Ken Shea said the Credit Union can better serve its members as a larger collective. in the near term, Shea said they will have to invest in more digital products and they fell they will better be able to deliver on that as a group.

Those looking for more information can go to www.localmemberfirst.ca or their local branches.