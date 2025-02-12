East Coast Credit Union Provides $40,000 to New Glasgow Farmers Market

The East Coast Credit Union recently provided $40,000 to the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market through an East Coast Community Compass grant.

The Farmer’s Markets of Nova Scotia Nourishing Communities Food Coupon Program sees participants provided with weekly allotments of market bucks to be used at local farmers markets. Kristi Russell, market manager for the New Glasgow Farmers Market, said the $40,000 will turn into market bucks to be used at the local market.

Russell said the generosity of the East Coast Credit Union means they can start the program in February, rather than waiting until March or April for funding, and the program will run until the end of the year. She noted the local market supports 35 households, which are selected by partnered community organizations in the community, noting they are hoping to add more households through other fundraising later in the year.

Russell said anyone wanting to contribute to the program can visit the Farmer’s Markets of Nova Scotia website.