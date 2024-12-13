East Coast Credit Union named Recipient of the Inaugural Nova Scotia Works Employer Inclusion Award

The East Coast Credit Union received the inaugural Nova Scotia Works Employer Inclusion Award in recognition of the organization’s commitment to fostering inclusive, equitable, and welcoming workplaces.

A release from East Coast Credit Union describes the award as a new recognition highlighting businesses leading the way in creating diverse and equitable work environments in the province.

The release also states East Coast Credit Union’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is centered on strengthening its culture to foster innovation and enhance decision-making.