East Coast Credit Union Reports Solid Year at AGM

It’s been another successful year for the East Coast Credit Union. The credit union, the largest in

Atlantic Canada, held its Annual General Meeting Thursday, with members across the region able to participate virtually. The meeting was hosted by Board of Directors Chair Mary Oxner and President and CEO Ken Shea.

In reviewing its audited financial statements, Shea says the Credit Union’s financial performance and member growth met or exceeded its strategic plan. Assets increased 10.5 per cent to $850.6 million,a net income of $2.81 million combined with an increase in overall membership. The Credit Union also supported local communities, contributing more than $800,000 in cash and in-kind donations.

East Coast Credit Union received the Coady Award over the past year, recognizing one Credit Union in Atlantic Canada annually that gives back to their community in meaningful ways. It was also a recipient of the 2019 Canadian Credit Union Association National Ecommunity Economic Development Award for its role in the Michelin Development Program, and was named was of Atlantic Canada’s top Employers