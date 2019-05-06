East Coast Credit Unit Margaree Branch to Merge with Inverness Branch

historic branch have been told it will close its doors on July 26th. It is being merged with the branch in Inverness. The East Coast Credit Union’s Branch in Margaree is closing. Members with accounts at thehistoric branch have been told it will close its doors on July 26th. It is being merged with the branch in Inverness.

The President and CEO and East Coast Credit Union Ken Shea say the change is being made for several reasons.

There are more than one thousand members in the area served by the Margaree Branch. A number of the staff employed at that branch will be transferred to Inverness, but Shea says they’re not sure if they can accommodate all of them. Eight employees work at that branch.