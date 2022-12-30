The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour announced its 2023 schedule. The 2023 season will feature 11 events in five Maritime markets, including four races at the Riverside International Speedway.

The Series will visit the 1/3-mile high banked oval on Saturday, June 10th for a 150-lap race. The iconic IWK 250 will be held on Saturday, July 15th. The tour will be a part of Riverside’s Summer Sizzler event held on August 19, and the local track will host the penultimate round of the series on September 9th.

Race sponsors and event times will be announced as the season draws nearer.