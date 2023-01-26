East Coast Music Awards 2023 nominations are out

Nominations for the 2023 East Coast Music Awards are out and several artists with local connections are up for some hardware.

Bingly and the Rogues with the Villians Theatre are up for Children`s entertainer of the year.

Men of the Deeps are nominated for choral recording of the year for Remember the Miner.

Madison Violet is up for contemporary roots recording of the year, folk recording of the year, Songwriter of the year, and TD fan`s choice entertainer of the year.

Rawlins Cross is nominated for contemporary roots recording of the year for Sunrise.

The Trews are up for group recording of the year and rock recording of the yeaar

Isabella Samson was nominated for rising star recording of the year for Love Takes You Home.

Moira and Claire MacMIllan were nominated for Group Recording of the Year, Rising Star Recording of the Year and TD Fans’ Choice Video of the year.

It is the 35th anniversary for the ECMAs, with the week-long conference running from May 3-7.