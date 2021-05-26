East Coast, Teachers Plus and Valley Credit Unions Propose Merger

Three credit unions in the province are proposing a merger. In a joint release, the East Coast Credit Union, Teachers Plus Credit Union and Valley Credit Union say if the alliance is approved, it will create a combined credit union serving 56,000 members in 26 communities across Nova Scotia. The new entity will be operate under the name of East Coast Credit Union.

The boards of the three credit unions agreed that a merger is in the best interests of the collective members.

The amalgamation requires approval from two-thirds of the membership of each credit union. Members can cast their votes online from June 14th to 29th.

More information on the proposed merger can be found at www.localfocusmemberfirst.ca