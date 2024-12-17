East Credit Union Official says Receiving the Nova Scotia Works Employer Inclusion Award a Tremendous Honour

A representative from East Coast Credit Union said receiving the inaugural Nova Scotia Works Employer Inclusion Award is a tremendous honor and a validation of their commitment to creating a workplace where people feel respected, valued, and empowered.

Layla Khalil, vice president of people and culture at East Coast Credit Union Limited, said they applied for the award after receiving an email from Nova Scotia Works.

East Coast Credit Union recevied the award last week, describing it as a new recognition highlighting businesses leading the way in creating diverse and equitable work environments in the province.