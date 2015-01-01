East Hants District RCMP Seek a Man Charged with Assault who may be Living in Pictou County

East Hants District RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man in relation to incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred between November 2022 and November 2023 in Lantz.

Ralph Martell, 32, who may be residing in Pictou County, is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Assault and eleven counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order.

Martell is described as 5-foot-8, 145lbs, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Ralph Martell, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.