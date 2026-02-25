Eastern Counties Regional Library Asks Richmond Municipal Council to Make a Budgeting Change Related to its new Library in St. Peter’s

Richmond Municipal Council was asked to make a budgeting change for the St. Peter’s library project.

Laura Emery, CEO of Eastern Counties Regional Library wrote council to request that the $20,000 in funding allocated in the 2025-2026 municipal budget for the move to the new library location at the St. Peter’s Hub be reallocated to the budget for 2026-2027.

Although the project is well underway and the library is open in the new space, Emery said some difficulties were encountered with suppliers that delayed the purchase of the information desk for both the library and the municipally-funded Visitor’s Information Centre in St. Peter’s.

Noting this is a key item for the new location, Emery said the ECRL is concerned that it may not be able to fully expense the funds before the end of the current fiscal year and they are asking for an extension into

the new budget year.

The ECRL CEO said she is confident the project will be completed this year.

Council approved a motion from Deputy Warden Amanda Mombourquette to make the change.