Eastern Counties Regional Library Establishes Library Kiosk at Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

The Eastern Counties Regional Library has set up a self-serve Library Kiosk at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The kiosk, which looks very much like a vending machine, allows library users to browse and borrow books whenever the Civic Centre is open. The kiosk is stocked with a variety of books to all ages and interests and new titles are added regularly. It is located near the main entrance to the Civic Centre, across from the Town of Port Hawkesbury offices and near the gym.

You will need a library card and PIN to use the Library Kiosk.

The Kiosk was established with assistance from the province’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department.