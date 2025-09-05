Eastern Counties Regional Library Receives Additional Funding

Officials with the Eastern Counties Regional Library say their funding advocacy efforts have had some success.

ECRL has announced it has received $46,200 in provincial funding for the 2025-2026 budget year. The money is part of an additional $800,000 the province has provided Public Library Regions across Nova Scotia. As well, ECRL along with other Public Library Regions received $10,300 from the dissolution of the Library Boards Association of Nova Scotia.

ECRL says these funds will help to alleviate some of the financial pressures the Board is facing.

The chair of the Eastern Counties Regional Library, Clair Rankin says the infusion of revenue can be attributed to the support regional libraries have received from local municipalities who recognize the value of having a public space in our communities. Rankin says the addition of the funding will allow ECRL to consider giving staff a cost-of-living boost.