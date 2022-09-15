Tim Horton's Antigonish
Eastern Counties Regional Library will join other public library systems across the province in closing on Monday in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service.
This means:
ECRL’s Regional Office, Port Hawkesbury Public Library, and Alexander Doyle Public Library in Mabou will be closed on Monday, September 19.
Cyril Ward Memorial Library in Guysborough will be unstaffed on Tuesday, September 20.
Canso Public Library and Sherbrooke Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, September 21.

