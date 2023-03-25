Sherbrooke Public Library is closed today.
XFM Marks 80 Years of Broadcasting6:00 am | Read Full Article
Today is X-FM’s 80th birthday. It was on March 25th,1943 that the station, with the call letters CJFX signed on as an A-M radio station with a power output of one thousand watts. The late Nora Nunn, wife of the station’s founding general manager Clyde Nunn, in an interview recorded in March, 2010; says it […]
Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Budg...4:48 pm | Read Full Article
Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says there are a number of measures in his budget that should be of interest to residents of Northeastern Nova Scotia. The Inverness MLA says the centrepiece of the budget is health care, but there are other commitments that will have an impact locally. MacMaster says there’s also a lot more money for […]
Sports Roundup – March 256:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS U15 AA: The provincials continue in Antigonish. On Friday, the Bulldogs tied twice: 2-2 against the Pictou County Crushers, and 2-2 against the West Hants Warriors. The Crushers also lost to the Warriors 2-1. The CB West Islanders had a pair of wins, defeating the Strait Richmond Pirates 4-0, and the Truro Bearcats […]