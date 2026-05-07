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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Eastern Counties Regional Office is closed Thursday & Friday due to facility construction.

May 7, 2026 | Business Cancellations

Closed May 7 & 8 due to facility construction.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year