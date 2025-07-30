Eastern Highlands Special Olympics Team Win Medals and Post Personal Bests at Provincial Games in Antigonish

The home team posted some great results at the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games in Antigonish over the weekend.

Eastern Highlands, which represents athletes from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties competed in Track and Field, Swimming, Bocce and Golf.

The 24 athletes in Track and Field garnered more than 50 medals; and each athlete won at least one. A number of athletes also recorded personal bests.

The four members of the swim team also performed well with each collecting at least a medal. All three bocce teams made the medal round. Two of the teams medalled at the games, one received a silver medal while another collected a bronze.

In Golf, Ryan Kearney, won a silver medal in one of the top divisions.

Eastern Highlands Regional Coordinator Joan Conrad she was pleased with how the team performed at the games.

Conrad thanked all those who came out to support the athletes, St. FX for hosting the games, the organizing committee and the volunteers, and the teams that participated in the games.