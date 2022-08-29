Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Set to Open this Week

The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition kicks off on Wednesday and runs until Sunday, September 4.

The events will include horse displays, races, and pulls, 4-H displays and competitions, tug of war, an ATV obstacle course, k-9 high flyers dog show, an outdoor concert featuring Ashley MacIsaac, Hinchey’s rides and amusements, and more.

Exhibition manager Donald MacLellan said the organizers are happy to be back after a two-year-delay related to COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Facebook page.