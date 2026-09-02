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Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Underway

Sep 2, 2026 | Local News

The 160th edition of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition runs this week from September 2-6.  
 
Events begin Wedesday with 4-H Day, with livestock shows, tug-of-war, and the official opening at 5:30. Thursday will feature horse classes throughout the day, with the 4-horse hitch driving competition and ATV obstacle course closing things out. Friday will feature more horse classes, and the dairy and beef cattle shows, with Jason Spraklin taking to the outdoor stage at 6, followed by barrel racing and pole bending.  
 
On Saturday, there will be heavy and light horse competitions, more pole bending and barrel racing along with the single horse pull, tug of war and JP Cormier taking to the outdoor stage at 6. Sunday includes more horse pulls, the six-horse hitch, and Ty Wallace on the outdoor stage.  
 
Jack Thomson, chair of the cattle committee for the Exhibition, spoke about the long history of the exhibition, saying that tradition from generation to generation is something the organizers take seriously and want to continue.  
 
 
A full schedule can be found on the exhibition’s social media pages and easternnovascotiaexhibition.ca 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.