Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Underway

The 160th edition of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition runs this week from September 2-6.

Events begin Wedesday with 4-H Day, with livestock shows, tug-of-war, and the official opening at 5:30. Thursday will feature horse classes throughout the day, with the 4-horse hitch driving competition and ATV obstacle course closing things out. Friday will feature more horse classes, and the dairy and beef cattle shows, with Jason Spraklin taking to the outdoor stage at 6, followed by barrel racing and pole bending.

On Saturday, there will be heavy and light horse competitions, more pole bending and barrel racing along with the single horse pull, tug of war and JP Cormier taking to the outdoor stage at 6. Sunday includes more horse pulls, the six-horse hitch, and Ty Wallace on the outdoor stage.

Jack Thomson, chair of the cattle committee for the Exhibition, spoke about the long history of the exhibition, saying that tradition from generation to generation is something the organizers take seriously and want to continue.