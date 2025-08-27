Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Underway

The 159th Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition begins today.

The acting Manager of the exhibition this year, Sean Smith, says the exhibition begins with 4-H Day, with a number of displays from members and competitions including the Tug-of-War in the evening.

Smith says the official opening of the exhibition is also today, outdoors on the stage in front of the 4-H Barn.

Smith says it has also launched a new web site for the fair,

www.easternnovascotiaexhibition.ca It includes information for visitors to the exhibition as well as forms for exhibitors.

Smith with their former midway provider ceasing operations, organizers decided to go with PEI Carnival, which caters more to children. Smith said there will be some mechanical rides for kids as well as inflatables like bouncy castles.