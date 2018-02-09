Eastern Nova Scotians are slowly getting family doc

The struggle for family doctor shortages in the province is no secret, yet new numbers indicate that some regions of the province are seeing improvements in primary care services. Numbers on the Nova Scotia Health Authority website indicate that the Eastern Zone of the province that includes Cape Breton, Antigonish and Guysborough has reduced the amound of the population looking for a family doctor.

From January 2017 to February 2018, 237 people have been placed into a family practice, which doesn’t surprise the Antigonish MLA. Randy Delorey says that traditionally, government thought the doctor shortage affected rural areas more heavily. Delorey says this isn’t the case: