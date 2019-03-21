Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network Making Preparations to Shut Down

The Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network is getting ready to wind down.

ESREN CAO John Beaton said, as of last week, only the Town of Antigonish, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and the District of St. Mary’s remained of the REN’s six municipal partners. Earlier this week, both Antigonish municipalities voted to leave at the end of March. Beaton said he understands St. Mary’s made a similar decision.

This means the REN will begin it’s wind-down process after the 31st, which means asset management, executing the layoff notices for staff, and forming a wind-down committee of municipal representatives. Beaton said he will report to the committee for a temporary period, likely around six months, after which the REN will be in a position to formally close.

Part of the wind-down will also include looking at redirecting or realigning current projects with other organizations or completing them in the next little while so as to not lose out on the investment of time and money. Such projects include the REN’s connector program, a broadband and cell phone committee, and a tourism strategy committee in Guysborough.

Beaton thanked the local businesses that worked with the REN, their municipal partners and collaborators, the ESREN board and staff.