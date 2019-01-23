Ecole acadienne de Pomquet Opens an Outdoor Skating Rink

The outdoor experience for students at Ecole acadienne de Pomquet has grown once again. A group of Grade 11 and 12 students have built an outdoor skating rink.

One of the students involved in the construction and maintenance of the rink is Dawson Hynes. He says the idea for the project came from a conversation with Physical Education Teacher Chris Demers.

Work started on the project on December 21st and the rink was put together during the Christmas Break. The ice was installed earlier this month. Hynes says the 58 by 38 foot rink has been used extensively by the students already.