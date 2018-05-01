Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet to undergo Major Renovations

There’s good news for Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet. The province has announced its School Capital Plan, and the Antigonish County school is on the list for major renovations. Work is scheduled to begin next year.

Local parents began lobbying provincial officials last fall for the expansion. More than 300 students are attending the school; it was initially built for 250.

Three portable classrooms have been added to the school, and every available classroom has been pressed into service, including resource rooms and computer labs.