Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Testimonials
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Northern Pulp says it's been given an extension to continue to use the Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant until the end of April as it continues work on hibernation of its facility in Pictou County. http://bit.ly/315uwxu
St. FX Residences focus on Mental Health Awareness during Be...10:24 am | Read Full Article
StFX’s residences are doing their part to engage students in mental health awareness as we marked Bell Let’s Talk Day Wednesday. Vishalle Wells, residence education coordinator with StFX, said staff at the residences are taking their own approach when it comes to interacting with students and promoting mental health initiatives. Some took the education approach, […]
Province grants Extension to Northern Pulp to use Boat Harbo...9:49 am | Read Full Article
Northern Pulp says it’s been granted an extension to continue to use the Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant until the end of April. The CEO of Northern Pulp’s parent company, Paper Excellence Canada, Brian Baarda says the short-term extension will allow for a safe and environmentally sound hibernation of its facilities. So far he says […]
X-Women Hockey’s Jamie Johnson named AUS Female Athlet...9:13 am | Read Full Article
Jamie Johnson of the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked StFX X-Women hockey team is the Atlantic University Sport female athlete of the week. A first-year human kinetics student from Victoria, B.C., Johnson earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings. With a […]