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Ecole NDA receives Prestigious Regional Arts Award

Nov 6, 2026 | Local News

Ecole NDA in Cheticamp has received a prestigious regional award.
The school received the Cerf-Volant award from the RADARTS Network (Reseau atlantique de defussion des arts de la scene) an organization dedicated to promoting and disseminating French-Language Performing Arts across Atlantic Canada.  It represents about 40 organizations in the region.  The award to Ecole NDA is in recognition of its commitment to arts and culture in schools.    The Kite Award recognizes excellence, commitment, creativity and innovation in hosting shows, educational practices and cultural activities.
Ecole NDA integrates the performing arts into school life, allowing local youth to discover Francophone artists, develop their creativity and strengthen their pride living in French

, an organization dedicated to promoting and disseminating French-Language Performing Arts across Atlantic Canada.  It represents about 40 organizations in the region.  The award to Ecole NDA is in recognition of its commitment to arts and culture in schools.    The Kite Award recognizes excellence, commitment, creativity and innovation in hosting shows, educational practices and cultural activities.

Ecole NDA integrates the performing arts into school life, allowing local youth to discover Francophone artists, develop their creativity and strengthen their pride living in French

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.