Ecole NDA receives Prestigious Regional Arts Award

, an organization dedicated to promoting and disseminating French-Language Performing Arts across Atlantic Canada. It represents about 40 organizations in the region. The award to Ecole NDA is in recognition of its commitment to arts and culture in schools. The Kite Award recognizes excellence, commitment, creativity and innovation in hosting shows, educational practices and cultural activities.
US Company Seeks to Build and Operate a Marine Terminal and Granite Quarry in Lazy Head, Guysborough County
American owned Carver Companies wants to build and operate a marine terminal in Lazy Head, Guysborough County. The proposed Lazy Head Marine Terminal would include a granite quarry and an adjacent marine terminal, with a proposed lifespan of 85 years. The Impact...