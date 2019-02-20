Economic Impact of the Special Olympics National Summer Games Estimated at $8.69 Million

The Special Olympics National Summer Games had a big impact on the area.

During last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, councillor Mary Farrell shared a study with the rest of council listing the economic impact of the games at around $8.69 million.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said it was great news, adding it shows the community can host events of this magnitude.

When asked if this will mean the town will aim for more of these large scale events, Boucher said now they showcased the community on a national stage, there is no reason they can’t try again.