Ed Kennedy of River John named 2025 Pictou County Volunteer of the Year

River John resident Ed Kennedy is the 2025 Municipality of Pictou County Volunteer of the Year.

The municipality honoured Kennedy, along with other nominees and community groups, during a Volunteer Appreciation Event at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on April 29.

A release from the county states Kennedy has spent much of his life volunteering with various groups but has been particularly busy since retiring.

Kennedy volunteered with the Municipality of Pictou County’s Climate Change Awareness Committee since it was first formed five years ago and is now Vice Chair. He leads the Climate Action Subcommittee and is helping set goals for the MOPC to reduce its carbon footprint. He has recruited others to be part of the committee, organized tree plantings and giveaways and also took part in public meetings for the MOPC to get public feedback on climate initiatives.

In addition to all that, Kennedy also served as chair of the Steering Committee for Habitat for Humanity, Pictou County and is on the board of directors for the River John Pickleball Club.