Ed Ryan now Head Golf Professional at Cabot Cliffs
Posted at 6:55 am on February 16, 2018 | Filed Under: News
A well known figure in the local golf community has received a promotion. Ed Ryan is now the head golf professional at the prestigious Cabot Cliffs golf course in Inverness. Ryan had been the Associate PGA of Canada Professional and Guest Services Supervisor at Cabot Cliffs sister course, Cabot Links for the past year.
Ryan spent almost three decades as Manager of Golf Operations and Head Golf Professional at the Antigonish Golf Club.