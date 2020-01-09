Listen Live
The Canso Causeway is currently closed to high-sided vehicles. (from http://511.novascotia.ca)
Motorists urged to Exercise Caution in Winter Weather1:50 pm | Read Full Article
In Antigonish, RCMP are reminding drivers to take special care during winter weather events like the recent storms. Staff Sgt. Warren MacBeath said if people must travel in inclement weather, he said snow tires are important. People should also clean off their entire car, not just the front windshield and side windows. MacBeath said stopping distances […]
Northern Pulp to proceed with Environment Assessment of Prop...1:37 pm | Read Full Article
Northern Pulp has informed the provincial Environment Department that it will proceed the environmental assessment process for its proposed effluent treatment plant. Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says since the company has chosen to carry on with the process, the province is legally required to continue. Wilson says the January 31st deadline for the mill to […]
Local Softball Leader and Softball Canada Hall of Fame Membe...1:31 pm | Read Full Article
Local Softball has lost one of its leaders. Donald R. MacDonald of Doctor’s Brook died Tuesday at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. He was 71. MacDonald began his administrative work in local softball as President of the Antigonish Guysborough Rural Softball League in 1983. He was a team manager for several Nova Scotia teams at Canadian […]