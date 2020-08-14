Education Department offers update on Back to School Plans

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development provided an update on its back

to school plan for the fall.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Zach Churchill announced the province is investing an extra $40 million in education, which includes $29 million for more substitute teachers, $8.7 million for custodial staff, $1.4 million to extend the workday of early-childhood educators in pre-primary to allow for proper cleaning, $1.2 million for more lunch monitors, and $500,000 for more school supplies.

Churchill said they made some changes to the return to school plan, noting students in grades 4-12 will now be expected to wear non-medical masks while at school except when sitting at their desks and only if those desks are two metres apart. He said this brings them in line with new federal recommendations around mask wearing, calling masks another layer of prevention especially with distancing cannot be achieved.

A school-by-school ventilation assessment is underway, masks and hand sanitizer are starting to arrive at all schools, and all students and staff will receive two cloth masks as they return to school, with disposable masks available if a student loses or forgets their mask. Before and after school programs will be offered in accordance with health guidelines. A return to school sports schedule and protocols are in development with Sports Nova Scotia and will be communicated to schools by the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation. School boards provided their first community updates and the next one will be out next week.