Education Department to Host a Culture Camp in the Cape Breton Highlands

STFX University’s Education department is hosting a culture camp at the Crowdis Airstrip on Hunter’s Mountain this weekend.

A release from the university states the event, which begins today (Friday), will mark the official kick off of their new Mi’kmaw focused bachelor of education cohort in partnership with Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey.

The students will be camping along with members of Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey (MK) and StFX faculty, staff, Elders, and knowledge keepers from the region.

Professor and chair of Teacher Education and co-organizer of the event Dr. Lisa Lunney Borden said with the new cohort, they wanted to root the students in land and sea based learning, which she said is important to MK.

The weekend will include storytelling, a medicine walk with elders, a hike, a section on Sunday morning about making medicine pouches, and learning opportunities with elders, so students begin with all of that deep cultural knowledge, and can think about what that means for them as future teachers.

The event will run until Sunday morning.