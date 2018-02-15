Education Minister hopes There Won’t be a Disruption to Classes as Teachers Union Plan a Strike Vote

Nova Scotia’s Education Minister says it is too early to hypothesize on next week’s teacher’s union strike vote, but he believes it will hurt the students. Zach Churchill made these comments a day after the Nova Scotia Teachers Union announced a strike vote for next week.

Churchill, who is travelling the province to hear from educators and administrators says that any disruption to classes ultimately affect the students, and he hopes not to see that. Churchill can understand why there is frustration, however:

This comes less than a month after Educational Consultant Avis Glaze made 22 recommendations to the province’s education system, including removal of 1,000 principals and vice-principals from the NSTU.