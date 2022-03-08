Education Officials Preparing for Easing of Health Restrictions

Local centres for education are getting ready for upcoming changes to health restrictions.

With the province aiming to move into phase three of its reopening plan on March 21, health restrictions regarding masks, gathering limits, and social distancing are set to end.

Paul Landry, executive director of the SRCE, said schools continue to follow public health measures . In the current phase 2, things like proof of vaccination still applies for staff, volunteers, and outside vendors. These restrictions will remain until phase 3 begins.

While wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory come phase 3, should students or staff choose to wear a mask, the choice will be respected. Landry said it’s important to recognize the lifting of restrictions will be a big change for everyone.