Efforts on Affordable Housing and Improving Food Security Raised at Richmond Municipal Council

Richmond Municipal Council was told about efforts to provide affordable housing and improve food security for residents of the municipality.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat that the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition met last week and discussed the group’s volunteers, as well as Housing Support Workers in the region who work with the Cape Breton Community Housing Association based in Sydney.

Last June, the warden, who is also chair of the coalition, said she wanted CBCHA Director Fred Deveaux to make a presentation but that didn’t happen. Mombourquette said she still wants Deveaux to appear before council to learn what the Home Support Workers do and what challenges they are facing.

She gave credit to Lisa McHugh and Chloe Fox for their efforts, noting at in the last 10 months alone, they’ve been able to get housing approvals and rent subsidies for 75 people.

Mombourquette said the duo has saved tenants in the area over $18,000 per month which is a big deal in a community with many vulnerable people on fixed incomes.

Fox and McHugh said it’s been easier finding spaces this year than it was a year ago, according to the warden, “because of the relationships that they’ve been able to establish with landlords.”

Mombourquette said the recent Connecting the Dots conference in Port Hawkesbury was also discussed by the coalition.

The warden said one idea that came from those at the conference – including those in the health sector, public health officials, and those who work with vulnerable populations – was a Formula Food Drive because there are infants in the municipality who don’t have enough to eat.

Mombourquette said the Community Health Board is doing the Formula Food Drive in the new year.