Efforts Underway by the Nova Scotia Federation Of Seniors to Increase its Membership

The Nova Scotia Federation of Seniors is taking steps to bolster its membership.

Federation Secretary Liz Birch says it’s looking to attract the attention of government for the representation of more than 330,000 people in the province.

Birch says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on its membership. Birch says many of its seniors clubs did not resurrect after COVID,

To help with its finances, Birch says it has launched a 50/50 draw through the online platform Rafflebox.

Birch says it is not only encouraging seniors to become involved and joining, it is also reaching out to those approaching retirement age.

To learn more about becoming a member, visit The Nova Scotia Federation of Seniors Facebook Page, email ns.seniors@outlook.com or call 902-631-0423