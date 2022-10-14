Efforts Underway to Ensure a Safe St. FX and Acadia Homecoming

A release from StFX University states the local school and Acadia University, the towns of

Antigonish and Wolfville, and the Students’ Unions at both schools are working together to ensure Homecoming 2022 is safe for graduates, students, and citizens in both communities.

Set for this week, with events organized by representatives from Alumni, Student Life, Varsity Athletics, and the Student Unions, Homecoming plans also include operational protocols to promote inclusive, positive, respectful, and safe celebrations.

Shanna Hopkins, Director of Alumni for StFX, said Homecoming offers alumni the chance to return to the area and reconnect with classmates and professors, and get to enjoy the campus again.

The press release also states off-campus events inconsistent with the values and expectations of the universities and towns will not be tolerated. The partners worked together to enhance services, policing, and surveillance to complement the array of sanctioned activities on campus. Official events can be attended without fear of being charged for breaking the peace by the police, the municipality, or through the student codes of conduct.

Overnight guests won’t be permitted in residential buildings during Homecoming weekend.

There will also be increased campus security patrols throughout the weekend and increased police presence in the communities surrounding the campuses