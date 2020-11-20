EHS Service to Canso Raised at District of Guysborough Council

Deputy warden Janet Peitzsche started the regular monthly council meeting for the Municipality

of the District of Guysborough on Wednesday by outlining a complaint one of her constituents brought to her about the EHS service in Canso. In September, a patient waited seven hours at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso for an EHS ambulance for transfer to Antigonish with appendicitis. During the wait the appendix burst and resulted in a prolonged recovery time after surgery. Warden Vernon Pitts says the complaint is concerning.