EHS Service to Canso Raised at District of Guysborough Council

of the District of Guysborough on Wednesday by outlining a complaint one of her constituents brought to her about the EHS service in Canso. In September, a patient waited seven hours at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso for an EHS ambulance for transfer to Antigonish with appendicitis. During the wait the appendix burst and resulted in a prolonged recovery time after surgery. Warden Vernon Pitts says the complaint is concerning.
Council passed a motion to ask for a meeting with EHS to once again discuss the long-standing issues around service in the municipality. Warden Vernon Pitts said that if the situation doesn’t improve the next step would be to take the issue up with the Minister of Health and Wellness.