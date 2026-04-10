Eigg Mountain Wind Energy Project Receives Provincial Environmental Assessment Approval

The Eigg Mountain wind energy project in Antigonish County received its environmental assessment approval Thursday.

A release from the government states construction of the wind farm, which will include 22 turbines, is expected to begin late this year and employ 200 to 250 people. The plan is to have the wind farm operation by 2028, when it is expected to employ between four and 12 people for about 35 years and generate $1.3 million in annual tax revenue for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

The project, which will generate about 154 megawatts of clean electricity, enough to power the equivalent of about 49,280 homes, must comply with 57 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health.