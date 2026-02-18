Eigg Mountain Wind Incorporated Registers Wind Project for an Environmental Assessment

Eigg Mountain Wind Incorporated has registered its wind project for an Environmental Assessment.

In its documents, the company is proposing 22 turbines that would generate 154 megawatts of electricity. The turbines, substation, operations and maintenance building and most of the transmission line are all proposed to be on private lands near the Eigg Mountain-James River Wilderness Area. Small sections of access road and small sections of transmission line will be on Crown land. The turbines will be about 200 metres in height. Eigg Mountain Wind Incorporated is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renewable Energy Systems Canada.

Construction is expected to begin late this year, if approved, and take two years to complete. The company has a purchase agreement with Nova Scotia Power for 25 years, but could have a lifespan of more than 30 years if the agreement is extended.

The public has until March 30th to provide written comments.

Copies of the Environmental Assessment Registration are available at Antigonish Town Hall, Antigonish Town and County Library, LBR Gas Bar & Variety in Merigomish and the Provincial Environment and Climate Change office in Antigonish. Documents will also be available online at the Eigg Mountain Wind Project web site at www.eiggmountainwind.com and the Environmental Assessment web site at https://novascotia.ca/nse/ea/projects.asp