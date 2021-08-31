Eight Candidates File Nomination Papers in Central Nova and Three in Cape Breton-Canso for September 20th Federal Election

There will be a lot of names on the ballot in Central Nova for the September 20th federal election. Eight candidates have filed nomination papers to the riding’s returning office by Monday’s deadline.

Candidates include Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser, Conservative Steven Cotter, the NDP’s Betsy MacDonald, Katerina Nikas of the Green Party, Al Muir of the People’s Party, Chris Frazer of the Communist Party, the Rhinoceros Party’s Ryan Smyth and Independent candidate Harvey Henderson.

In Cape Breton-Canso, three candidates are in the running; Liberal incumbent Mike Kelloway, Fiona MacLeod of the Conservatives and the NDP’s Jana Reddick.

Elections Canada says although the close of nominations was Monday, further additions to the list of candidates are possible. Any additions will be finalized by Wednesday.