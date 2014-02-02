Eight Local Community Halls to Receive Funding through Province’s Community Facilities Improvement Program

Last week, Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster announced funding for upgrades to eight local community halls through the Community Facilities Improvement Program.

MacMaster noted the halls are home to community festivals, important fundraising events, and local heritage, adding the funding will help keep the halls in shape and make things easier for volunteers. He said he is happy to see the funding go though to the various organizations.

Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique is getting over $6,494 to complete exterior repairs and install changing tables in washrooms. The Chestico Museum and Historical Society in Port Hood is getting over $25,565 to replace the back deck and install a heat pump. The Lake Ainslie Volunteer Fire Department is getting $40,000 for repairs to the roof, siding, and gutters; along with interior painting work. The Margaree Salmon Museum will receive $27,980 for heat pump installation. The West Bay Community Association in West Bay will get over $8,629 to install rubberized floors in their building’s basement for exercise classes. The St Joseph Parish in Port Hawkesbury will receive $31,893 to replace their exhaust system and renovate the kitchen facilities. The St. Mary of the Angel’s Community Hall in Glendale will receive $22,500 to complete renovations to the kitchen and dining room areas. The St. Michael’s Parish in Margaree will get $16,680 to install heat pumps.