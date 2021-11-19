Eight Local Tourism Workers Honoured

Destination Eastern And Northumberland Shores recognized eight front line tourism workersIMG who were nominated by their employers or customers during a recent event at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre.

Congratulations went out to

Michelle Himmelman, Travelodge Suites New Glasgow

Cindy Myers and Emma Harpell, the Indigenous Art Centre, Sherbrooke Village

Rebecca Atkinson, Sober Island Brewing

Tim Hierlihy, Sodexo, STFX

Cathy Mahoney Holiday Inn Express Stellarton

Kris Muir, Justamere Bakery

and Angelica Bautista, Subway, Pictou

Karen Wenaus, a DEANS founding board member, received the Ambassador Award.