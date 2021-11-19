Eight Local Tourism Workers Honoured

Destination Eastern And Northumberland Shores recognized eight front line tourism workersIMG who were nominated by their employers or customers during a recent event at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre.
Congratulations went out to
Michelle Himmelman, Travelodge Suites New Glasgow
Cindy Myers and Emma Harpell, the Indigenous Art Centre, Sherbrooke Village
Rebecca Atkinson, Sober Island Brewing
Tim Hierlihy, Sodexo, STFX
Cathy Mahoney Holiday Inn Express Stellarton
Kris Muir, Justamere Bakery
and Angelica Bautista, Subway, Pictou
Karen Wenaus, a DEANS founding board member, received the Ambassador Award.