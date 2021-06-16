Eight New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has eight new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say five of the new infections are in Central Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

The remaining three new cases are in Eastern Zone; two are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

The province is also reporting 13 recoveries.

There are 92 active cases of the virus, five people are in hospital including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,142 tests on Tuesday.