Eight St. FX University Researchers Receive Federal Partnership and Connection grants

Eight St. FX University researchers have received Partnership and Connection grants from the federal government’s Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Among the recipients is Dr. Rebecca Wallace, Mila Mulroney Research Chair in Women and Politics and Political Science Professor Dr. Hailey Murphy; receiving almost $25,000 to study barriers affecting women’s entry into politics.

Mulroney Institute Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Kristen Csenky and Mulroney Chair in Arctic Security Dr. Adam Lajeunesse are getting more than $19,000 on the potential for quantum computing to contribute to economic growth.

Dr. Michael Fairbrother in the Faculty of Education is the recipient of more than $47,000 for a project with the Western Quebec School Board on how educators make and explain decisions about early reading instruction.

Dr. Jon Langdon with Development Studies and Adult Education has close to $200,000 over three years in a collaboration with regional Indigenous, conservation, climate education groups and researchers on envisioning a 3D transition- a decarbonized, democratic and decolonial socio-economic future through dialogue.

Margaret Vail of the Angus L. MacDonald Library and English and Digital Humanities Researcher Dr. Laura Estill received more than $23,000 for hosting a four day Atlantic Training Hub for Digital Humanities. That event was held in May.