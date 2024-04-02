Eight Week Program to Assist Those Grieving the Traumatic Death of a Loved One Planned for Antigonish

A program that offers support for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, homicide, substance use or other traumatic death is coming to Antigonish. It’s called the Roots of Hope Traumatic Loss Program. It has been developed jointly by Bereaved Families Nova Scotia and Roots of Hope through Nova Scotia Health.

Roots of Hope Community Engagement Lead, Seana Jewer says each week there’s conversation around support and self care and coping strategies; and understanding grief and trauma responses to that grief.

The eight week program starts April 16th at the East Coast Community Corner, from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call 902-564-6795, or email info@bereavedfamiliesns.ca

The program, delivered by local facilitators, is supported by the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, the province’s office of Mental Health and Addictions, and Nova Scotia Health.

Bereaved Families is also planning a Death Cafe also at the East Coast Community Corner on April 18th from 6 to 8 p.m.; everyone is welcome