Elderly Man dies in Two Car Collision in James River

A collision in James River resulted in a fatality.

Yesterday, Antigonish County District RCMP, along with fire and EHS, responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1200-block of Highway 4.

The initial investigation suggests that a Nissan Murano SUV, heading eastbound on Highway4, crossed the centre line after negotiating a curve and collided head-on with a westbound semi-truck.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 90-year-old Heatherton man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the semi-truck, a 50-year-old Westville man, was physically uninjured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

The Antigonish County District RCMP continue to investigate, with the assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.