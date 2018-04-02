Elected English Language School Boards Officially Dissolve, Regional Centres for Education Formed

Changes are now coming into force following the passage of a bill in the legislature that eliminated elected English Language School Boards in the province.

The Strait Regional School Board is being officially renamed the Strait Regional Centre for Education. Ford Rice, who was the board’s Superintendent of Schools becomes the Regional Executive Director of Education.

A similar change is happening at the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board. It will now be known as the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education. The Superintendent Gary Adams will also become the Regional Executive Director of Education.

The name changes officially came into effect yesterday.